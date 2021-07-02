mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cordae Educates The Youth On "Taxes" For Netflix Show "We The People"

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2021 12:01
23 Views
00
1
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

Taxes
Cordae

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cordae is teaching a lesson about taxes for Netflix's "We The People."


Taxes... they suck, but we've all got to pay them. That's just the way the cookie crumbles. Sometimes, it can be pretty difficult to wrap your head around the concept of taxes, but they're important to keep our cities running as they do. Even the former President didn't pay his taxes... so why should we? Well, rapper Cordae broke down the reasons why on his latest song "Taxes," which is featured in Netflix's We The People.

The new track, produced by Take A Daytrip, looks at how taxes became a thing, where that money is spent, and why it's so important that everyone pays them on time. If you're looking to educate yourself on taxes, or you've got a little brother or sister that could learn about financial literacy, show them this new record from Cordae.

What do you think of "Taxes?"

Quotable Lyrics:

You see, taxes pay for roads and interstates
And our local library that they just had to renovate
Not to mention, I grew up on food stamps and Section 8
All of which co-exist because of taxes we pay

Cordae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  23
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cordae taxes We The People
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cordae Educates The Youth On "Taxes" For Netflix Show "We The People"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject