Cordae has wiped his Instagram, prompting fans to theorize that his upcoming album. From a Birds Eye View, is releasing soon. Cordae seemed to confirm the belief with a retweet, Sunday.

While his Instagram was completely deleted, the rapper retweeted a post on Twitter taking note of his IG change up. "Cordae has blacked out and deleted his Instagram," the post reads. "Rollout is starting."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Fans were understandably excited in response. "Bro is gonna drop earlier than Donda," one user joked.

Last month, Cordae celebrated the two-year anniversary of his debut studio album, The Lost Boy, and teased his upcoming project.

"My first born turns 2 today," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Oh how the time flys. I always knew The Lost Boy would be special. More importantly I knew the lives it would touch, and how many people it would help through dark times. Oh, and new music is OTW!"

The Lost Boy was widely considered one of the best albums of 2019 and was even nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The project featured several popular singles including "Have Mercy", "Bad Idea", and "RNP."

Check out Cordae's deleted Instagram below.