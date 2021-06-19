mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cordae, Common, Lucky Daye, Chlöe Bailey & More Drop "Liberated / Music for The Movement Vol. 3"

Madusa S.
June 19, 2021 15:49
Liberated / Music for The Movement Vol. 3
Common, Cordae, Chloe & Halle & Kamasi Washington

The collection arrived in celebration of Juneteenth.


The Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN's The Undefeated came together to celebrate Juneteenth by releasing the third installment of their Liberated: Music For The Movement series. To help celebrate the holiday and the initiative, which works to provide aid to HBCU students, Chloe Bailey, Cordae, Common, and a host of other Hollywood stars all contributed to the project.

Cordae and Common open the four-track compilation with "What's Life," and are followed by Lucky Daye's soulful "Running Blind." Chloe Bailey comes through with a cover of Nina Simone's classic "Feeling Good," while Yara Shahidi reads a celebratory "To Be A Black Girl" poem for her contribution. Kamashi Washington closes out the EP with "Sun Kissed Child."

Taking his contribution a step further, Cordae has vowed to donate all his earnings from this EP to HBCU scholarship funds. “So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others," said the rapper.

He continued, "It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future — Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man.”

 

The Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN's The Undefeated have agreed to match his donations as well. Stream Liberated: Music For The Movement Vol. 3 and let us know your thoughts down in the comments. 

Tracklist 

1. What's Life x Cordae, Common

2. Running Blind x Lucky Daye

3. Feeling Good x Chlöe 

4. To Be a Black Girl x Yara Shahidi

5. Sun Kissed Child x Kamasi Washington

