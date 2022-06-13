After having made his TED Talk debut back in April to discuss “The Hi-Level Mindset,” Cordae has shared a video of the speech online giving fans a look at how he became more disciplined and optimistic about where his life is headed.

In the talk, he attributes the “Hi-Level Mindset" to his mother who first inadvertently introduced him to the way of thinking.

“The Hi-Level Mindset wasn’t something that she directly taught me or purposefully instilled in me, but something I learned simply by observation,” Cordae told the crowd. “The Hi-Level Mindset is a philosophy, it’s a wavelength to apply to your everyday thoughts and regiment.”



From there, he explained the various elements of the mindset, adding that it helped him to appreciate the struggles he's gone through in his life.

“The Hi-Level Mindset made me think, ‘Man, these misfortunes are just going to make my triumph story a lot cooler,” Cordae said. “I used this as fuel to the fire, motivation if you will. It made me think, life is just a book, not every chapter is going to be perfect, but it’s about how it ends."

Cordae isn't the first rapper to give a TED Talk. Back in 2015, Kid Cudi spoke about his career path during a speech for the organization.

Cordae released his last album, From a Birds Eye View, back in January with features from Gunna, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, and Roddy Ricch.

Check out Cordae's TED talk below.