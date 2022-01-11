This is the final week of rollout for Cordae's sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, which is set to release Friday (Jan. 14). Along with three promotional singles, a cover announcement, a preparatory freestyle inspired by Kendrick Lamar and a tour announcement, Cordae released the album's tracklist yesterday (Jan. 10), revealing tons of high-profile features and producers for the project.

R&B icons like Stevie Wonder and H.E.R., legendary lyricists like Eminem, Nas and Lil Wayne and notable trap artists like Gunna and Lil Durk assist on the project with production from Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, MixedByAli and many more excellent beat-makers.

Hours after the tracklist dropped, Cordae paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, as he discussed the album and performed two songs from it. His short performance began with his December single "Sinister," which features Lil Wayne and will be the ninth song on From A Bird's Eye View. The second and last song he played was "Chronicles," which will feature H.E.R. and Lil Durk, and serves as an emotional, heartfelt sung track.

When he sat down with Jimmy Fallon, Cordae explained that the album's title and meaning stems from looking at life as bigger than just yourself: "It means to see things from outside of yourself. As human beings, we tend to all have, like, main character syndrome. It’s to see things from a more zoomed-out lens. That’s, like, me and you can get in an argument on TV—hopefully not, right?—but we can get in an argument here and I can leave here like, ‘Oh man, you know, Jimmy, he’s kinda, like, not a nice guy.’ But to see things from a bird’s eye view is like, ‘Oh, I can understand how I was wrong in this way.’ So to see things from a wider lens and more broader perspective.”

Are you excited for Cordae's first album since his 2019 debut?