Hip-Hop has no shortage of beautiful couples. From Quavo and Saweetie to Remy Ma and Papoose, it's always intriguing when artists give fans a glimpse into their romantic relationships, and today, Cordae and Naomi Osaka are some of the latest celebrities to do so. Alongside dynamic duos like Ciara and Russel Wilson, the young power couple recently landed the cover of GQ's new Modern Lovers issue, which has arrived right in time for Valentine's Day. As part of their feature in the romance-themed issue, Cordae and Naomi have shared their attempt at GQ's popular couple's quiz.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka have been dating since 2019, and since getting together, they have both made public statements against police brutality throughout their respective careers. Cordae's The Lost Boy arrived in the summer of 2019, and the following summer, he was arrested for protesting in Louisville on behalf of Breonna Taylor. Naomi also showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement while winning the US Open last year.

Now deemed by GQ as "the coolest young couple on the planet right now," Cordae and Naomi take to YouTube to ask each other 30 personal questions, showing just how well they really know each other. Questions like "When did Naomi win her first US Open?" and "What is Cordae's favorite movie?" are asked throughout the video's 10-minute runtime, revealing which person in the couple truly knows the other better.

In the final tally, Cordae faired better than Naomi, earning a score of 16.5 out of 23 against her 4.5 out of 7. If you're interested in seeing which questions they got right and which ones they got wrong, you can check them all out in the video below:

