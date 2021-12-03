mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cordae & Lil Wayne Organize For The Culture In Visual To Bar-Heavy "Sinister"

Erika Marie
December 03, 2021 01:19
Sinister
Cordae Feat. Lil Wayne

This one turned into one of the most celebrated singles of New Music Friday.


Old school meets new school on this one, and fans are eating it up. Cordae has dropped the YBN from his name and ushered in a new season of his career, and he has been slowly sharing his new music with fans. He has often made it clear that he is a student of Hip Hop and this has made him quite the golden child for veterans. Aside from making headlines with his tennis champion girlfriend Naomi Osaka, you can find dozens of interviews and articles featuring Cordae speaking about the importance of lyricism in Hip Hop. On this latest single with Lil Wayne, both artists prove that the power of the pen isn't dead.

Cordae and Weezy joined forces on "Sinister," and they delivered the track with a visual where the two seem to be organizing for the greater good. Stream "Sinister" and let us know what you think of this Hit-Boy-produced banger.

Quotable Lyrics

Growing up, sh*t, I really had beef with my father
But why bother explaining my feelings?
Try harder but either way they gon' paint you the villain
Eight months with no phone dawg, we aiming for brilliance
Hi-Level maintain in the building, n*gga we making a killing

