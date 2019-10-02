As we know, Clueless actress Stacey Dash was arrested this week after she left scratch marks on her husband leading to her arrest on assault charges. The 911 phone call hears Stacey claiming how her husband, Jeffrey Marty, put her in a chokehold after she asked his daughter to do her homework. Stacey was later bailed from jail by Jeffrey and may still believe that he's conspiring against her.

Throughout this ordeal, people were quick to notice that Stacey's police report labeled her as white, something she's very clearly not.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Stacey is the daughter of an African American father and a Mexican American mother. A representative for the Pasco Sheriff's Department explained to TMZ how such a mistake may have happened. "Stacey Dash was never asked her race by the arresting deputy, nor did she volunteer any information about her race. The arresting deputy assumed that she was Hispanic," the department told the publication.

"However, the Pasco Sheriff's Office follows the Department of Justice Uniform Crime Reporting standards and, according to the DOJ reporting requirements the only allowable races are: Asian/Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Unknown, or White."

We're still unsure why the cop opted for "White" over "Black/African American" but maybe Stacey's arrest will spark the system to update its police report protocol.