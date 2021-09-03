Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is adding an additional first-degree manslaughter charge against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter for the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop and later claimed that she intended to use her taser but mistakenly drew her pistol.

"After conducting that review — which included consulting with an expert in police use of force — Attorney General Ellison confirmed that the original second-degree manslaughter charge is appropriate, but also concluded that an upgraded charge of first-degree manslaughter is warranted," read a statement from the Attorney General Ellison.



David Ryder / Getty Images

In a video from the incident, Potter can be heard shouting "Taser!" before she fires, followed by: "Holy shit, I just shot him. I grabbed the wrong fucking gun."

Potter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the first-degree manslaughter charge. Second-degree manslaughter can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Wright was pulled over for driving with expired tags and having an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror, which is prohibited in Minnesota. He had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation.

"It's disappointing to have her dragged through a political storm by Mr. Ellison, like he has with these police officers," defense attorney, Earl Gray said of Ellison's ruling.

