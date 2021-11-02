Cootie Does The Dash On "Fast"

We recently profiled the 1017 roster (with the exclusion of Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano). Each member of the crew provided insight into their relationships with Gucci Mane including BiC Fizzle. The rising Arkansas rapper revealed that it was actually Cootie who delivered the message to him that Gucci Mane was trying to sign him. Though Cootie isn't a member of 1017 formally, he's kept a tight-knight relationship with the label.

This week, the rapper unveiled a brand new banger titled, "Fast," where he paid subtle homage to both Gucci Mane and OJ Da Juiceman. The rapper's deep, cut-throat delivery finds him detailing the risks and rewards of the streets. "Young n***a havin' shit, you know I'm livin' fast," he raps off of the rip.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

It was quarter pound, half a pound, whole pound, aye

Stayed down, now I'm strong, pushin' major weight

I feel like Juiceman, man I make the trap aye



