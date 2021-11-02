mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cootie Does The Dash On "Fast"

Aron A.
November 02, 2021 15:49
473 Views
12
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Fast
Cootie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cootie is back with another anthem for the streets with "Fast."


We recently profiled the 1017 roster (with the exclusion of Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano). Each member of the crew provided insight into their relationships with Gucci Mane including BiC Fizzle. The rising Arkansas rapper revealed that it was actually Cootie who delivered the message to him that Gucci Mane was trying to sign him. Though Cootie isn't a member of 1017 formally, he's kept a tight-knight relationship with the label. 

This week, the rapper unveiled a brand new banger titled, "Fast," where he paid subtle homage to both Gucci Mane and OJ Da Juiceman. The rapper's deep, cut-throat delivery finds him detailing the risks and rewards of the streets. "Young n***a havin' shit, you know I'm livin' fast," he raps off of the rip.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
It was quarter pound, half a pound, whole pound, aye
Stayed down, now I'm strong, pushin' major weight
I feel like Juiceman, man I make the trap aye

Cootie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  473
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cootie
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cootie Does The Dash On "Fast"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject