Cootie & Big Scarr Whip It Up On "Trap Out Da Spot"

Cootie might not be the most familiar face right now but he's on his way. The rapper's close affiliation to the 1017 empire, specifically BiC Fizzle, has practically made him an unofficial member of Gucci Mane's label, even appearing on several of Wop's projects in 2021.

Cootie's remained persistent, even without a major label deal. He's constantly dropping new heat on YouTube and it seems like 2022 won't be much different. On Monday, he slid through with a new collaboration alongside Big Scarr titled, "Trap Out Da Spot." Spooky trap production stands behind the two rappers as they use repetition to create an utterly infectious hook. As the two trade bars, they detail their aspirations to get to the bag.

Check out the latest from Cootie below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bussin' down wrists, do mix and re-rock

Give her designer I barely re-rock

Louis V belt, DNG on my socks

Drippin' somebody get me a mop