Cooper Kupp was on an entirely different level this season. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver almost won league MVP, which is almost unheard of at his position. He was simply amazing throughout the entire season and heading into the playoffs, fans were eager to see what he could do. In the end, he elevated his game and was the primary reason why the Rams were able to win games down the stretch.

During the Super Bowl, Kupp caught two touchdown passes, and was rightfully named MVP of the game. It was a truly incredible moment to watch, and after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining, it is easy to see why Kupp is being heralded as the undeniable hero of the match.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Today, the Rams are in downtown Los Angeles for the parade, and Kupp is celebrating in style. In fact, the Rams superstar is honoring Kobe Bryant today by wearing the Black Mamba's jersey. Los Angeles truly is Kobe's city, and by wearing this jersey, Kupp is making sure that Bryant is represented at a parade that he surely would have attended were he alive today.

The Rams Super Bowl is one that will be celebrated in the city for a very long time, and it's got to be a special moment for players like Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., and the rest of the veterans that willed the team to a Super Bowl.