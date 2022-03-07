Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling. While LeBron James does his best to carry the team, it's clear that the roster just does not have the firepower right now to get things done. With that being said, there are some nights when the Lakers are just on it, and that was certainly the case a couple of nights ago as the Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors thanks to LeBron's 56-point performance.

Matthew Stafford and his wife were in attendance for the game, and after the win, LeBron went over to them and noted that he want to put on a show for the championship-winning quarterback. Interestingly enough, the Lakers won with Aaron Donald in attendance, which is proof the Rams are a good luck charm. In fact, even Cooper Kupp has taken notice, as he seems to know the team's key to be successful.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Rams sitting courtside for the Lakeshow seems to be working... I'm ready, if needed, to take one for the team too," Kupp wrote. Clearly, Cooper is trying to get hooked up with some cheap courtside seats. Those tickets do not come cheap, and if we go by past trends, having Kupp close to the court would likely ensure a Lakers victory.

Hopefully, LeBron will see the message and hook up the reigning Super Bowl MVP with some prime real estate at the Crypto.com arena.