Coolio Returns With Comeback Track "Out Fa The Bag"

Mitch Findlay
February 26, 2021 15:31
2021 J-Star Ent2021 J-Star Ent
2021 J-Star Ent

Out Fa The Bag
Coolio Feat. Al & C.L.A.Y

Coolio has returned to the fold with his official comeback single "Out Fa The Bag," his first since re-signing with Tommy Boy records.


It's been a minute, but Coolio has officially returned to the game. Though it's been a minute since the "Gangsta's Paradise" legend was active on the scene, it would appear he's ready to launch a full-blown comeback, going so far as to resign with his former label Tommy Boy Records. And while he certainly made his mark during his heydey, it seems as if the veteran Compton emcee has done his part to adjust to the modern musical climate, as evidenced by his brand new single "Out Fa The Bag." 

Featuring an assist from Al and C.L.A.Y, Coolio's latest may very well raise eyebrows from some listeners, if only for the major stylistic shift. Taking to an up-tempo instrumental from DJ Wino, Coolio slides in with a reliable flow and a simple goal in mind: securing the bag. "Whatup to my killers and all my bitches," he raps, his delivery rugged. "I hope ya'll ready to get these riches / stack that guap those dividends / me and Wino pimpin' in an all blue Benz." 

While it's unclear as to whether Coolio intends on following through with a new album, this return, unexpected though it may be, is welcome news for longtime fans of the beloved rap figure. Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Whatup to my killers and all my bitches,
I hope ya'll ready to get these riches
Stack that guap those dividends
Me and Wino pimpin' in an all-blue Benz

Coolio Al C.L.A.Y
