Cookin Soul Rounds Up Freddie Gibbs, Mac Miller, Curren$y & More For "Good Job"

Cookin' Soul, made up of Spanish DJs Big Size and Zock, quietly came through with one of the most fun projects of the year.

The duo's most recent release Good Job, which features Big Size as a basketball coach and the project's features as his players on its album artwork, boasts a nice, ten song tracklist and a slew of impressive features.

Kicking off the project with arguably the best rapper in the game right now, Cookin' Soul employed Freddie Gibbs to do his thing on "Thug Till It's Over." Rapping over jazzy keys and funky chords, Gibbs spits his customary guns and drugs bars and rides every wave and finds every pocket perfectly before handing the reigns over to Lil B for Good Job's second track, "Turn It Up."

Curren$y and what seems to be an early 2010s Mac Miller come through with verses on "Stove Top" and "Come On Baby" and provide listeners with that perfect weed-smoking vibe on both records.

Features from Evidence, Fashawn & Adje combine to create a perfect bridge to the project's closing tracks, "About you" and "Notta Game."

On "About you" Jayy Grams takes nearly two minutes to pay homage to his father and those who came before him and those who inspired him to find his way in the rap game. Grams spits the best verse on the entire Good Job album and after making that last turn before stepping aside for TEK to close it out on "Notta Game."

Over a bouncy, uplifting instrumental, TEK employs a combination of College Dropout-type vibes while spitting hard lyrics about making it in the streets and how he wants to be remembered when he's gone.

Good Job, reminiscent of so many early-2010s mixtapes, is a blast from the past and is a refreshing reprieve from the designer clothing and Patek Phillippe references found in nearly every 2021 hip-hop track.

Check out Cookin' Soul's Good Job below and let us know what you think in the comments.