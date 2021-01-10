mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cookin Soul Releases "MF DOOM Tribute" Project

Aron A.
January 10, 2021 15:44
113 Views
20
0
CoverCover

MF DOOM Tribute
Cookin Soul

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cookin Soul pays homage to the late MF DOOM with a new remix project.


2020 was filled with uncertainty but no one would've expected hip-hop's most prized villain to have passed away. On Dec. 31st, a statement on his Instagram page revealed that the rapper had passed away on Oct. 31st. Fans, friends, and peers mourned his death on social media and reflected on the impact he had on the game.

To celebrate his life, influence, and contributions to the game, Cookin Soul slid through with a new project paying homage to the late masked rapper, aptly titled, MF DOOM Tribute. The project is 10 tracks of remixes of DOOM classics with an outro featuring a sound bit from Madlib discussing his work process with DOOM. 

Check out the project from Cookin Soul below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

Cookin Soul MF Doom
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Cookin Soul Releases "MF DOOM Tribute" Project
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject