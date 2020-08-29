Cookiee Kawaii Unleashes "Club Soda Vol. 2"

You don't even have to be on TikTok heavily to have heard Cookie Kawaii's "Vibe." Even before she got Tyga for the remix, which evidently boosted its popularity, along with the excellent set of visuals to accompany the track, she had been making serious noise with her take on Jersey Club. Paying homage to the city where she's from, she's emerging among the new wave of women in hip-hop who are pushing the boundaries and keeping things interesting.

Though it's not advised to go to clubs in the current climate, Cookiee Kawaii is bringing the turnt vibes of packed sweaty dancefloors with Club Soda Vol. 2. Serving as the follow-up to her 2019 debut, she includes both versions of "Vibe," along with eight other new tracks for a 20+ minute listen. The thumping bass of Jersey Club keep the energy up as Cookiee her vocal capabilities as a singer with bars.

Check out her latest project below.