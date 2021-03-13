Cookiee Kawaii Turns It Up On "Hey DJ"

TikTok is already a necessary tool to succeed in the music industry but it certainly feels like some of these songs are being forced down our throats with manufactured challenges. However, there are many artists who've had organic growths through the platform that eventually led to nationwide airplay. Cookiee Kawaii blasted to success with "Vibe" which later received a remix with Tyga.

Even though she's been relatively low-key since the top of the year, she emerged on Friday with the release of her latest single, "Hey DJ." It's an upbeat record that finds Cookiee weaving through the laidback production with flows and melodies. While it does lean more towards electronic than it does hip-hop, Cookiee Kawaii is proving to be a master at tying both together in an authentic way.

Quotable Lyrics

Bang it out

Speed it up

Get low, let me see them shoulders roll

Let me show you how this go