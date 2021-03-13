mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cookiee Kawaii Turns It Up On "Hey DJ"

Aron A.
March 13, 2021 10:39
Cookiee Kawaii unleashes her first single of the year, "Hey DJ."


TikTok is already a necessary tool to succeed in the music industry but it certainly feels like some of these songs are being forced down our throats with manufactured challenges. However, there are many artists who've had organic growths through the platform that eventually led to nationwide airplay. Cookiee Kawaii blasted to success with "Vibe" which later received a remix with Tyga

Even though she's been relatively low-key since the top of the year, she emerged on Friday with the release of her latest single, "Hey DJ." It's an upbeat record that finds Cookiee weaving through the laidback production with flows and melodies. While it does lean more towards electronic than it does hip-hop, Cookiee Kawaii is proving to be a master at tying both together in an authentic way.

Quotable Lyrics
Bang it out
Speed it up
Get low, let me see them shoulders roll
Let me show you how this go

