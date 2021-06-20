mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cookiee Kawaii Releases "Press Play (Gamer Girl)"

Kevin Quinitchett
June 20, 2021 12:35
Cookiee Kawaii is back with her latest drop, "Press Play (Gamer Girl)"


Cookiee Kawaii hit it big with the viral success of  "Vibe (If I Back It Up)," one of the most notable challenges on TikTok in 2020. The song brought well-deserved recognition to her name and subsequently, helped land Tyga on the official remix. Now, it seems that Cookiee Kawaii is aiming to keep that hype going with the release of her new single, "Press Play (Gamer Girl)."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Press Play" boasts Cookiee Kawaii's signature fusion of genres, from hip-hop to electronic music. She weaves through the production with her soft vocals just before the beat drops into the Jersey Club sound that first earned her viral fame.

"Press Play (Gamer Girl) is another song poised for TikTok success. The song follows Kawaii's previously released song, "Hey DJ."

Quotable Lyrics
Hey, hey (press play)
Do you wanna try and play my game?
I know you play these silly games (so press play)
Gamer girl online, I think about you all the time
Are you online?

