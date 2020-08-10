mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cookiee Kawaii Drops Visuals For Her Viral Hit "Vibe (If I Back It Up)"

Keenan Higgins
August 10, 2020 13:29
Cookiee Kawaii became a social media sensation with her catchy Jersey Club banger "Vibe (If I Back It Up)," and now there's a new music video to accompany that's just as appealing.


A viral hit can create a Billboard star overnight, and we may be witnessing the rise of a new sensation if social media keeps boosting Cookiee Kawaii and her insanely catchy summer jam called "Vibe." 

Since releasing the Jersey Club banger back in February of this year, Cookiee has slowly but surely gained major traction from the hyphy hit. TikTok has turned it into everyone's favorite song to dance to, ranging from Doja Cat to Jordyn Woods, and the newly-released video is bound to take it to the next level. Cowboys, aliens, homage to Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film The Birds and marching bands all come together to create something truly eclectic. In short, the latest addition to pop music's futuristic wave has definitely made a strong introduction into the game.

Watch the music video for "Vibe" by Cookiee Kawaii below, and listen to the song on all music streaming platforms as well.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I back it up, is it fat enough?
When I throw it back, is it fast enough?
If I speed it up, can you handle that?
You ain't ready for this work
Now watch me throw it back
