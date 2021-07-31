Cookiee Kawaii Comes Through With Healthy Dose Of Dance Anthems On "Vanice"

New Jersey artist Cookiee Kawaii has proven to be extremely eclectic over the past few years. She loves to play with her sound and while she operates within hip-hop, there is no denying that she loves to explore electronic music. Cookiee has been known to come through with some dance-infused bangers and with her latest project Vanice, the artist delivers a plethora of high-energy EDM-laced tracks that will have you wanting to get lit at a local rave.

With the opening track "Cookiee & The Monsters (Turn Me Up)," the artist sings over some thumping drums and breakbeats that are complemented with some airy synths. From there, the album progresses into a full-on party album as Cookiee delivers a relentless dose of exciting new tracks. Her voice works perfectly over these instrumentals, and if you're a fan of SOPHIE, then you will certainly have an appreciation for this latest effort.

If you want to check out the album, you can do so below. Don't forget to rate the album and let us know what you think in the comments section.