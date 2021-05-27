Conway The Machine's upcoming Shady Records album God Don't Make Mistakes is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. We recently had the honor of chopping it up with The Machine a while back, and the lyricist took a moment to provide an update on the album's status -- teasing a few intriguing guest appearances in the process.

"It’s in their hands now," confirms Conway, when asked about a potential release window. "It’s finished. We're happy with everything on our end, but it should be coming out this summer, God willing. I'm excited for the release, I know the fans been waiting. I want my fans to hear it and love it as much as they wanna listen to it and enjoy it and appreciate it and value it. So it's coming. Some things need to be ironed out and tinkered with, but it's coming. All systems go. So hopefully this summer we gonna get that."

"Probably just the transparency on some of the records, with some of the stuff that goes on behind the scenes," he reveals, teasing some of the content to be expected. "I got Wayne on there, I got Rick Ross, West, Benny, the usuals. Daringer produced a lot of it. It’s a classic Conway album. It’s giving you that feeling that I provide. I'm just super excited for fans to own this piece of art in their possession."

Keep an eye out for more news on Conway's God Don't Make Mistakes, with confirmed features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher. With the project in Shady's hands, we can only hope that Eminem and Paul Rosenberg come through for Griselda sooner than later. After all, Machine is set to hit the road this autumn, and it would be mighty nice to hear some of those GDMM tracks on the big stage.

