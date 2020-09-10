The Griselda run has been one of hip-hop's most exciting narratives. With the Buffalo collective having steadily made a name for themselves through perseverance, mastery of the craft, and an endless supply of grimy mixtapes, it was only a matter of time before they cracked into the mainstream. And though their preferred style of hip-hop will never set the charts ablaze, it's gotten to the point where everybody attuned to the rap game to some degree is familiar with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In the midst of his own prolific run as a solo artist, Conway is all set to drop his new project From King To A God tomorrow. Featuring appearances from Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more, the album looks to be another strong showing from The Machine. And today, Westside Gunn took to Instagram to flex his latest promotional masterstroke: a lavish billboard overlooking a Miami highway.

"The SUFFOCATION continues," captions Gunn, the pride evident in his digital tone. "NEW BILLBOARD up in Miami on the 95 for my bro @whoisconway new album “FROM KING to a GOD” dropping this Fri." Though some might take the importance of this for granted, it must be considered that years ago, Griselda were grinding their way up from the underground. The fact that they've come so far is a reminder that hard work, dedication, and --perhaps most importantly-- bars are still viable in today's climate. Check out the From King To A God billboard below, and look for the album to land tomorrow.