Conway Unites With Cormega For Savage "They Got Sonny"

It feels like the year can finally commence, as we've officially received the first Griselda projected of 2020 with Conway The Machine's Alchemist produced Lulu EP. Designed in partnership with PATTA, the seven-track batch finds Conway operating exclusively in his comfort zone, which is to say, his bag. Bar for bar, it's hard to find a single emcee operating at the same devastating caliber; it's no wonder that many are deeming him the unofficial savior of golden-era hip-hop, an anchor point between two generations.

On Lulu's pentultimate track "They Got Sonny," The Machine unties with veteran New York rapper Cormega to weave a psychological crime thriller. The high stakes are emphasized by Alchemist's brilliant production work, a spooky concoction comprised of lo-fi percussion and simmering horror-flick soundscapes. In other words, the perfect backdrop for The Machine's lyrical killing spree. "Yeah, look, I listen to n***s albums like What the fuck all the hype about?'" he snarls. "Like, n***a, I can write one verse that'll wipe you out / don't make me bring the '89 Tyson out."

Cormega closes the track out on a strong note, matching Conway's gargantuan stride with some heavy bars of his own. "I listen to rappers' albums, literally mad about the lack of talent," he spits, echoing The Machine's earlier sentiment. "I could lyrically acid wash him, ask about me / Trifecta of respect, the streets, Rikers, and the mountains." Be sure to check out that Lulu joint right here, produced in its entirety by The Alchemist.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

