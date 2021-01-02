Conway The Machine Teams Up With Uncle Murda On "Nothing Like Me"

Though the holidays are often slow when it comes to new music, Uncle Murda has remained one of the most reliable rappers around this time of year. Fans can always look forward to his annual Rap Up records where he strings together all of the biggest moments of the year into a 10 min. + song.

Of course, with everything that's occurred this year, it only made sense that he'd unleash "Rap Up 2020" as we enter the new year. However, it arrived alongside the third installment of the Don't Come Outside series. With 12 songs in total, he enlists Griselda's Conway The Machine to assist him and Dios Morena on the Jahlil Beats-produced banger, "Nothing Like Me" where they deliver braggadocious bars. Conway, once again, uses the opportunity to prove that he was, indeed, the hardest rapper bar-for-bar in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

There ain't one n***a that I fear

I got hit, it ain't one n***a that I spare

It's my year, one of the illest n***as heard in nine years

Christopher Wallace mixed with Nasir