Conway The Machine Snaps On JAY-Z Beat With "Ignorant Sh*t" Freestyle

Mitch Findlay
July 23, 2021 14:08
Ignorant Shit Freestyle
Conway The Machine

Conway The Machine sets it off with a new freestyle over JAY-Z's "American Gangster" highlight "Ignorant Shit."


Conway The Machine recently shared the tracklist to his new album God Don't Make Mistakes, which all but guarantees that his anticipated Shady Records debut is destined for an imminent release. Now, Machine has emerged to keep the momentum rolling with a brief new freestyle, delivered courtesy of REVOLT's new series Off Top, hosted by Rapsody and Big Tigger.

Opting to go over a JAY-Z beat, specifically American Gangsta highlight "Ignorant Shit" featuring Beanie Sigel, Conway proves that he would have thrived in any era. Perhaps inspired by the track title, Machine lets fly a series of impressive flexes from the jump. "Look in the driveway you see a fleet of foreigns, like the U in the eighties the coupe green and orange," he spits. "We ain't squashing the beef, we gon' keep it going / feds keep watching our house but they gon' need a warrant."

Check out Conway's full Off Top freestyle now, and sound off if you're excited for God Don't Make Mistakes. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Look in the driveway you see a fleet of foreigns
Like the U in the eighties the coupe green and orange,
We ain't squashing the beef, we gon' keep it going
Feds keep watching our house but they gon' need a warrant

