You can laugh at Conway The Machine all you want for wearing a skirt in a recent picture-- he doesn't care because he just got a bag because of it. After sharing a photo of himself wearing an Alexander McQueen skirt, the Griselda rapper responded to his fans, who have been criticizing him for the style choice. He says that he's making a lot more money because of the criticism, and you can expect to see him in more McQueen garments coming soon.

The rapper's core fanbase compared his fashion decision to an episode of The Boondocks, coming after him in the comments. When one fan asked him if he was "on his Lil Nas X shit" now, Conway came back with a funny response.

"Lil Con X," he wrote back.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On a subsequent live stream, the 39-year-old penman responded to the people who were angry about him trying out a more gender-ambiguous look, saying, "That shit just got me another bag. You gonna see me in more McQueen shit."

What do you think about Conway wearing skirts now? Are you a fan of the new look? Some people have blamed Diddy for the style choice after Conway was spotted partying with the rap mogul this weekend. Do you think he's responsible?



Instagram

[via]