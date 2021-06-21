Conway The Machine has been making the most of the year so far, having dropped off a pair of albums in If It Bleeds, It Can Be Killed and his most recent solo drop La Maquina. As he tells it, his upcoming Shady Records drop God Don't Make Mistakes should be released by the end of the summer, which should segue quite nicely into his Love Will Get You Killed tour this fall.

Suffice it to say, 2021 has been another prolific year for The Machine, who recently took a moment to reflect on an important chapter of his journey. |So my son texted me happy Father’s Day and told me he loved me and how much he admired my humbleness," writes Machine, taking to Instagram to pen a lengthy message. "Now at dinner as I’m goin thru my phone to text someone back and I came across this clip… I thought about what my son said and I understood what he was telling me."

"Im the kinda person that hates attention and clout and all that weird internet shit so I don’t really post a lot of the shit I do for families or my community work or anything like that because I don’t do it for a pat on the back I do it outta love my heart is so big and I genuinely care about my people and my city," he continues.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"But when it’s my time to go, its shit like this that I wanna be remembered for, that I was a real ni*ga that always stayed solid and was a guy that would spend his last giving back and taking care of my community and was extremely humble and down to earth," he continues. "When I got shot in the head and had to accept the fact that my face will be paralyzed forever I had so much anger and hate in my heart towards everything and everybody, ironically overcame that hatred by showing love that’s why anybody that ever met me, regardless if it was a rapper or celeb or someone that works a regular 9 to 5 they will tell you machine showed them LOVE!!"

"And again I gotta thank Erie county legislator, chairwoman @aprilbaskin716 for all the work she’s done and continues to do for the city of Buffalo and for acknowledging me for the continued work I’m so blessed to be in a position to do. I was inspired to share this… Salute to the fathers."

Check out the clip Conway shared below, and be sure to show some love to the Buffalo rapper, who has continuously held it down for his city and fans. When all is said and done, do you think The Machine will be remembered as one of the greats?