It's fair to say that Conway The Machine's upcoming Shady Records album God Don't Make Mistakes is one of the year's most anticipated releases. Though little is known about the Griselda project, with collaborators and producers remaining unconfirmed, many have been curious to see how The Machine approaches his first major-label solo release.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

From the sound of it, Conway has been steadily cooking up in the studio, inviting Mal and Rory of the Joe Budden Podcast to a recent session and previewing some unreleased music, presumably stemming from God Don't Make Mistakes. Two snippets surfaced following the link-up, with the first highlighting a typically grimy banger that sounds like something Daringer or Beat Butcha cooked up.

The second, which is significantly longer, finds Conway switching up the style and delivering his own take on a track for the ladies. Over an uptempo, groovy, and oddly uplifting instrumental, Machine delivers an effortless flow as he spits game with old-school charisma. "Sweet like candy, a love I can't escape from but you my little secret though," he raps. "Well, not a secret but keep shit low / I'm the man in my city, big Chief, I'm Mahomes / woah, who you know getting change like that / what other young n**a getting change like that?"

Check out the two snippets now, and sound off if you like what you hear so far. Though it's not confirmed as to whether or not these tracks actually hail from God Don't Make Mistakes, many speculate that the project will be the rapper's next release. Do you think it has potential to be his best album yet?