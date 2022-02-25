mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine, Lil Wayne & Rick Ross Trade Bars On "Tear Gas"

Aron A.
February 25, 2022 10:43
Tear Gas
Conway The Machine Feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross

Conway locks in with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for an immediate highlight off of "God Don't Make Mistakes."


It's been years in the making but finally, we have Conway's official Shady debut. The Griselda MC has been dishing out quality tapes in the years since Griselda exploded onto the scene. He came through with If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed and La Maquina in 2021, following the release of From King To A GOD the year prior. Today, God Don't Make Mistakes arrived in its entirety, and it is certainly worth the wait.

The 12-song project boasts appearances from many of Conway's frequent collaborators (i.e. Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Keisha Plum) but Conway also comes through with collaborative efforts alongside the greats, proving that he can hold his own with just about any MC. On track two, "Tear Gas," he links up with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne for a highlight off of the project. Cozmo, G Loop, and Vidal Garcia team up to bring the soulful production to life with a touch of Ross' Maybach sound, offering plenty of room for all three MCs to get their bars off.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
From kilograms to an astute businessman
Gave my n***a life, I know it hit 'em in the prison van
You don't know the feeling of never seeing your kid again
It's a Russell Wilson type n***a raisin' your lil' man

