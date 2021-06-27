mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine Joins Evidence On "Moving On Up"

Karlton Jahmal
June 27, 2021 11:57
148 Views
40
0
EvidenceEvidence
Evidence

Moving On Up
Evidence Feat. Conway The Machine

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Only one way to go, and that's up.


Evidence touched down with Unlearning Vol. 1 on Friday. The album has quite a few gems, but "Moving On Up" featuring Conway the Machine stands out. The beat is comprised of funky piano keys and boom-bap drums. An excited guitar drops in for a few erratic moments timed perfectly with the childish yet haunting pianos. A Kanye West vocal sample is thrown into the hook giving the beat a little more spice. It's truly a great beat. 

Evidence and Conway's flow fit perfectly between the patient percussions. Both rappers opt to spit slow and clear bars, taking their time to articulate every word. There's just something about the vibe on this one that has me running "Moving On Up" on repeat. 

Quotable Lyrics
I wrote this on an Amsterdam canal
I rode a wave and left the ocean dry without a towel
Ghetto bastard, ain't no father to this style
Father figure, fight the devil
Like the Golden Child

Evidence Conway The Machine moving on up
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Conway The Machine Joins Evidence On "Moving On Up"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject