Conway The Machine Joins Evidence On "Moving On Up"

Evidence touched down with Unlearning Vol. 1 on Friday. The album has quite a few gems, but "Moving On Up" featuring Conway the Machine stands out. The beat is comprised of funky piano keys and boom-bap drums. An excited guitar drops in for a few erratic moments timed perfectly with the childish yet haunting pianos. A Kanye West vocal sample is thrown into the hook giving the beat a little more spice. It's truly a great beat.

Evidence and Conway's flow fit perfectly between the patient percussions. Both rappers opt to spit slow and clear bars, taking their time to articulate every word. There's just something about the vibe on this one that has me running "Moving On Up" on repeat.



Quotable Lyrics

I wrote this on an Amsterdam canal

I rode a wave and left the ocean dry without a towel

Ghetto bastard, ain't no father to this style

Father figure, fight the devil

Like the Golden Child

