Conway The Machine has made it abundantly clear that it's the Griselda era, and last night, he came through to hold it down with a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Bringing J.I.D and Ludacris along for the ride, the trifecta delivered a performance of La Maquina's "Scatter Brain," an inter-generational banger that currently stands as one of the year's hardest tracks yet.

After an introduction from noted hip-hop head Jimmy Fallon, who deserves his credit for bringing some of the rap game's unsung heroes into the spotlight, the performance kicks off. Taking place on an eerie set littered with staticky television sets and menacing barbed wire, perhaps foreshadowing the vibes of the upcoming music video, all three parties showcase their talents in a live environment.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

As is always the case during televised performances such as this, part of the fun comes from observing the ways they handle the swear words, and overall, Conway, J.I.D, and Ludacris do an admirable job at whipping up an effective clean version that barely breaks the immersion. It's a welcome display of chemistry from an unexpected trifecta, and we can only hope this isn't the last time they unite for a collaboration.

"Last night was mad real," captions Conway, reflecting on the performance on his Instagram page. "GOD is the greatest." J.I.D echoed the sentiment, adding "Thank you to the homie @whoisconway for putting this together, big love to @ludacris this shit was monumental to me, much love to @fallontonight for having us." Check out the performance below, and be sure to stay tuned for the upcoming music video for "Scatter Brain," set to arrive in the near future. Do you think Conway, J.I.D, and Luda delivered one of the best songs of the year so far?