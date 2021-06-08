Conway The Machine, J.I.D. & Ludacris Get Down To Business In "Scatter Brain" Visual

After performing the single on "The Tonight Show" the trio released the music video for the track.

Conway the Machine debuted his latest album La Maquina in April of this year boasting appearances from the likes of fellow Griselda members Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, as well as 2 Chainz, Ludacris, and more. After performing the album's standout single "Scatter Brain," which features Luda and J.I.D., on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conway has just debuted the music video for the track.

“It’s dope working with J.I.D., and Luda, and the director brought the vision to life beautifully” Conway told to Complex of the new visual. “I’m excited for the fans to see this visual masterpiece for one of my favorite songs from La Maquina.” In the video, the three rappers menacingly spit their rapid-fire verses at the camera. While Conway sits as the head honcho behind a dimly lit desk right out of a classic mob film, J.I.D. and Luda roam through a warehouse with equal boss energy.

In other Conway news, this year he appeared on the late DMX's posthumous album Exodus on the track "Hood Blues." As for J.I.D., he's recently shared with fans that he's working on new music currently, while Luda joined Snoop Dogg and Usher on the new remix of Justin Bieber's hit single "Peaches."

Check out the video for "Scatter Brain" above and let us know your thoughts down below.