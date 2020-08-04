It can be frustrating to hear hip-hop fans lamenting the days of the golden era -- where sample-based production and hard bars were the focal point -- as so many premium artists have been ably carrying on tradition. The Griselda trifecta is chief among them, with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher setting the example for artists who still value lyricism and authenticity.

With his upcoming project From King To A God set to arrive before September, Conway has been steadily teasing his next endeavor. In fact, he's already confirmed a duet with Method Man called "Lemon," produced by the deadly combination of Beat Butcha and Daringer. And if that wasn't enough, it would appear that Machine and Tical actually recorded the track together, which isn't always common in today's rapid-fire music industry.

With no confirmed release date surfacing as of yet, Conway took to Instagram to fan the flames of hype a little higher, sharing an image lined with Wu-Tang Clan related imagery. Killer bees swarm over Meth's signature insignia, and his comments (those that aren't bots trying to bolster their camgirl careers) are absolutely lit up with excited fans. The thought of hearing Method Man trading bars with Conway The Machine, matching his intensity no less, is enough to warm the hearts of any self-respecting hip-hop head. Who else can't wait for this one?