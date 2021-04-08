It feels ungrateful to openly ask for new music for Conway The Machine, given how prolific the Griselda lyricist has been of late. Riding a streak that has seen the release of Griselda collaboration album What Would Chinegun Do, the Alchemist-produced Lulu, the Big Ghost LTD-produced No One Mourns The Wicked, his stellar From King To A God, and the second Big Ghost-laced project If It Bleeds It Can be Killed, Conway has delivered enough material to hang up the spurs with a satisfied smile.

And yet -- there remains unfinished business from The Machine, who has previously toyed with the notion of retirement. The matter of his upcoming God Don't Make Mistakes, his first and possibly final release on Shady Records, a project that was delayed to some point in 2021. Alas, the updates since have been relatively scarce -- though Conway recently took to Instagram to indicate his return to the studio, sharing footage of himself laying down a few bars for an unidentified track.

Conway The Machine at Sony Hall, November 19. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Based on his caption, the song in question appears to be produced by Cardiak, who boasts production credits for Rick Ross, Eminem, Lloyd Banks, J. Cole, Dr. Dre, and many more. "I used to walk in the kitchen killing roaches, now revenge is the best dish I can serve before my kitchen closes," spits Machine, focused in the booth. The acapella rendition segues into a recorded preview, during which Conway proceeds to showcase some serious dexterity as he effortlessly whips up new flows.

"It’s almost time," warns The Machine. "Cooked up something spectacular wit my ni*ga @cardiakflatline just wait and see what’s bouta happen."

Stay tuned for more news on Conway's next endeavor, be it God Don't Make Mistakes or otherwise. For more from The Machine, check out our exclusive interview with the lyricist right here.