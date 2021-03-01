Conway The Machine has fans on the edge of the seats after retweeting a rumor that he, Eminem, and The Alchemist have a collaborative project in the works. After retweeting the report, he followed up in the replies by adding "I'm just here for the comments."

"POSSIBLE PROJECT IN COLLABORATION BETWEEN EMINEM, CONWAY AND ALCHEMIST CAN BE ON THE WAY, NOTHING CONFIRMED UNTIL THE MOMENT!!!," the tweet reads.

Conway, who signed with Eminem's Shady Records in 2017, recently revealed that he's no longer affiliated with the label. He disclosed the news in an interview on The Joe Budden Podcast in November 2020.

“I’m off Shady. I’m actually a free agent. It feels great," he told Budden. "Who Made The Sunshine was it. I already spoke to Paul [Rosenberg]. Everything’s good. Like, everything’s signed, sealed and delivered I have my paperwork, like I’m off Shady."

He also added that, despite rumors of animosity within Griselda, there are no hard feelings:

I’m one of those type of dudes I’m not no public talkin’ n-gga. That’s just how I move. It’s like sayin’ me and Benny or me and Conway or Conway and Benny or whoever, we might have a disagreement, but the world will never know. We still gonna be brothers and cousins. It’s the same way even with business, because at the end of the day, this a big world. Even if somebody else is a sucka, I’m never gonna play that sucka role.

