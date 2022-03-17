There were plenty of gems from Conway The Machine's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club as the rapper spoke at end about his life and career. A highlight during the conversation were a few words that Conway had to say about both Kanye West and Eminem, and how his relationships with both iconic rappers are vastly different.

Conway made an appearance on Donda and Charlamagne Tha God asked how he and Ye were first introduced. The pair had a mutual friend and eventually, the friendship blossomed following one Sunday Service.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"The next day was Sunday, we went to Sunday Service out there in Cali and Ye seen us in the crowd and after the service, called us in the back," Conway revealed. While speaking with West after the service, the Rap mogul excitedly suggested that they all go to the studio to make music. "That's what happened, before you know it, I was out there for like, a week with him. I went back again and that's when we worked on Donda."

Charlamagne brought up Conway saying that he was closer to West than Eminem and asked if the rapper's relationship with the latter was more business-oriented.

"Yeah. It was more business," Conway answered. "I don't want to say the wrong thing. I'm kinda careful, but it was more business, and rightfully so, that's how our relationship started. We didn't really have no, I guess, relationship like that. We spoke a couple times on the phone, kicked it with him a couple of times at Coachella and stuff like that, but he a good dude. He called me, told my album was a classic, man, and he love what I'm doing."

"I don't got nothing bad to say about him but you know, Ye and Hov, guys like that, they more [personal]." It's clear that Conway The Machine has nothing but respect for Eminem. Check out his interview with The Breakfast Club below.