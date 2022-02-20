Conway The Machine Drops Surprise Mixtape, "Greetings Earthlings"

Ahead of the release of his new album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway The Machine surprised fans by dropping a new mixtape to hold them over for the time being. Conway shared the 14-track project, Greetings Earthlings, on Saturday.

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood… here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th,” Conway wrote on Instagram, sharing the cover art and tracklist for the surprise mixtape.

The project features Conway's recent single with Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn, "John Woo Flick," as well as songs featuring 2 Chainz and Jae Skeese.

Check out Greetings Earthlings below.

