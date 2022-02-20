mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine Drops Surprise Mixtape, "Greetings Earthlings"

Cole Blake
February 19, 2022 23:02
Greetings Earthlings
Conway The Machine

Conway The Machine dropped a new mixtape on Saturday.


Ahead of the release of his new album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway The Machine surprised fans by dropping a new mixtape to hold them over for the time being. Conway shared the 14-track project, Greetings Earthlings, on Saturday.

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood… here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th,” Conway wrote on Instagram, sharing the cover art and tracklist for the surprise mixtape.

The project features Conway's recent single with Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn"John Woo Flick," as well as songs featuring 2 Chainz and Jae Skeese.

Check out Greetings Earthlings below.

[Via]

Conway The Machine God Don’t Make Mistakes
