"I never went platinum or gold," raps Conway The Machine, on his excellent Don Cannon-produced single "Scatter Brain" with J.I.D and Ludacris. Though he seems unfazed by the development, many of his loyal fans have been eager to see the Griselda lyricist secure his first RIAA certification. Given that he's easily one of the best emcees in the game right now, it seems only right that his music is eventually rewarded with a shiny new plaque.

Though the day has yet to come, perhaps "Scatter Brain" will prove to be Conway's ticket to his first. It's already performing quite well on YouTube, with the official video already having surpassed one million views. The milestone was enough to spark some words from The Machine, who took to Instagram to humbly thank his collaborators and supporters for making it happen.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"Thank you @doncannon @jidsv @ludacris for comin thru in the clutch for me!!" captions Machine, alongside the impressive statistic. "Most importantly thank you fans for all the continued support… more fire on the way!"

Now, it should be noted that Conway's "Scatter Brain" is hardly his first video to crack the million-view mark. "Lemon" with Method Man and Griselda's "Dr. Birds," for example, have already seen such success and more. Still, it's only been two weeks since the "Scatter Brain" video dropped, and given that the song has ample replay value, it wouldn't be surprising to see its success continue to grow in the coming weeks.

Show Machine some support and give it a watch below. Keep an eye out for his next move, likely to be the release of his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, due out later this summer.

WATCH: Conway The Machine ft. Ludacris & JID - Scatter Brain (Official Video)