Buffalo native Conway The Machine was ecstatic following the Bills' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday night, which allows them to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1993. Conway uploaded a video to social media of himself celebrating with his mother after the game.

“Hey ma, hey ma, talk your shit again,” Conway said in the video. “Say that shit again! We’ll see y’all at the muthafuckin’ next game … that’s a wrap muthafucka. Mama Machine even got bars, ya bitch! AFC Champions. Buffalo fuckin’ Bills. I’m calling it right now!”

Saturday's win was solidified for the Bills after a 101-yard pick-6 by Taron Johnson. The Ravens, who lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to a concussion soon after, could not recover.

Fellow Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher recently teamed up with the organization to release a "Bills Mafia Anthem" in celebration of their success. "You hatin' on the Bills then you way off/Talk is cheap, meet us in the playoffs," he raps on the track.

The Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, next week. It's possible the reigning champions could be without their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion, Sunday.

