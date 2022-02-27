Conway The Machine Bears His Soul On "Guilty"

Conway The Machine has been known to delve into his past and the circumstances he was dealt, reflecting on the moves that were made toget him to where he is today. His hometown, Buffalo, NY, was home to some shady dealings and underground money moves, all of which come with their own perils and pitfalls. For Conway, situational happenstances resulted in being shot in the face and the neck. He details the experience in vivid honesty on his newest album.

God Don't Make Mistakes is home to the track "Guilty," the backing brought to us by way of Beat Brothers & Bink!. Over this sincere and heartfelt instrumentation, Conway opens up about nearly losing his life in the previously mentioned shooting:

"Bell's Palsy from damage to my nerves, no feeling in my legs, I took a bullet to the head, n*gga,

That's why I chuckle at the comments that I read about the way my face look and sh*t, I could've been dead"

He continues on to express how he continued on his path after that experience, knowing that his life and rapping ability is a gift. Using these talents, Conway makes it known that no one is doing it better than he is.

Listen to "Guilty" below:

Quotable Lyrics

Focus on the lyrics, don't focus on my appearance,

You know you too p*ssy to go through it, so you fear it,

You see the way that they quoting this sh*t hysterically,

What you see is the dopest of any era, machine