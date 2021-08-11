Conway The Machine's God Don't Make Mistakes is on the way, as the rapper recently unveiled the tracklist to his long-awaited Shady Records debut. But that's not all that the Griselda lyricist has in the pipeline.

With his Love Will Get You Killed tour on the horizon, Conway took to Instagram to confirm that not only is he excited to hit the road, but he's whipped up an exclusive project for the occasion.

Machine revealed as much in a recent Instagram post, teasing that he "whipped up a brand new tape with all new songs, that’s only available on tour!!!" It's unclear as to how he intends on releasing it, though there are certainly a few potential directions he might take. Perhaps a physical copy sold at merch booths, or maybe a code made available with ticket purchases. Either way, Conway promises that it's going to be worth checking out. "Don’t miss this shit," he teases. "I promise this gon be the illest shit you seen in years!!"

While the news of an exclusive tape might disappoint his fans unable to attend one of the upcoming tour dates, the Griselda movement has always embraced the concept of rare and exclusive art.

It's also possible that Machine might release the new music once the tour wraps up, as hoarding material has never been his modus operandi. But damned if it's not an effective strategy. The Love Will Get You Killed tour is looking to be a must-see experience, so be sure to check out the full list of dates right here.