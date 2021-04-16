mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine & Murda Beatz Have Done It Again On "KD"

Mitch Findlay
April 16, 2021 09:26
Conway The Machine and Murda Beatz have another monster on their hands in "KD" off "La Maquina."


Conway The Machine is applying so much pressure to the game that it's a wonder we haven't seen a full-scale collapse. And yet still he continues, having officially dropped off his second project of the year in La Maquina. Featuring guest appearances from J.I.D, Ludacris, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and his Drumwork signees Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius, Machine also happened to stage a reunion with "Anza" producer Murda Beatz.

While he's been proven to shine on grimy production from Daringer, Beat Butcher, and Alchemist, there's something about Murda's production that awakens a new side of The Machine. Over a spooky backdrop of creeping piano and faint wailing brass, Conway quickens the flow with a slick homage to Kodak Black's "No Flockin" before truly going off. Lyrically, he remains among the game's most formidable, doling out threats with a delivery that's alarmingly sincere. "Pressure ni*ga, we like, "Please pull up", we gon' air at you," he spits. "Last ni*ga tried to play with me / You know they found the fuck ni*ga dead after." 

Check out La Maquina right here, a project that once again highlights his impressive versatility. Here's to more Murda Beatz and Machine collaborations to come, as they're currently on a bit of a winning streak. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Woah, after this tape don't compare rappers
Thought I made this shit clear after Hall N Nash 'cause I been on a tear after 
No strings, couple mixtapes, signed to Shady Records like a year after
How I'm still seein' four hundred a month without an album out?
That's a head-scratcher 

