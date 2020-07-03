Conway The Machine has been one of the game's most consistent emcees, specifically when it comes to the bars. A scholar of the greats, from Raekwon to Ghostface, Nas to Jay-Z, the Griselda rapper has been steadily setting his sights on the throne. It's refreshing to hear him speak on his peers, as there's a respect in his tone that speaks to his appreciation for the craft. It's part of the reason Conway has been steadily connecting with the hip-hop greats, from Jay-Z to Eminem to his most recent encounter with Method Man.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

On that note, it's hard not to wonder what brought these two elite lyricists together, but given how Method Man has been increasingly active these days, we can only hope that new music is the reason. Lest we forget, Method Man and Havoc have been sitting on a new album called Dirty P, and you already know The Machine would be honored to form a Griselda/Mobb Depp/Wu-Tang Clan alliance.

Of course, it might have been tempting to chalk this one up to nothing more than a simple meeting, but Conway's use of a "quiet" emoji seems to point to some secret inner workings. And with From King To A God and God Don't Make Mistakes set to arrive by the year's end, there are plenty of opportunities for Method Man to hold it down on a Conway project. Check out the picture below, and sound off in the comment section with your speculation -- are you interested in a Machine and Method Man collaboration?