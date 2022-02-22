mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese Body Pusha T's "Diet Coke"

Aron A.
February 22, 2022 18:00
L.A. Leakers Freestyle #134
Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese

Conway and Jae Skeese put on for Drumwork on their L.A. Leakers freestyle.


Conway The Machine has remained one of the most compelling lyricists in the game. The Griselda clique has continued to have a grip on the culture but like many empires, it either expands or falls. Conway recently announced that he fulfilled his contractual obligations to the label, putting his focus towards the Drumwork imprint. 

This month, he's delivering tons of music for fans. He dropped his new mixtape, Greetings Earthlings, over the weekend while his Shady debut, God Don't Make Mistakes is expected to drop this Friday. Ahead of the project's release, the rapper made his way over to L.A. Leakers where he and Jae Skeese came through with bars over Pusha T's latest single, "Diet Coke." Jae Skeese, who has frequently appeared on Conway's recent projects, comes through swinging off the bat. It's an excellent display of why Conway signed him to Drumwork as the first signee. 

Conway quickly follows up, dishing out a slew of bars detailing his luxurious fashion sense effortlessly before diving into humblebrags of his A-Lister connections. "I conjure entendres/ That got me Grammy-nominated, I was on Donda/ Kanye my patna," he raps over Kanye & 88Keys production.

Check out the latest freestyle from Conway below.

Quotable Lyrics
This is classic material, shout my n***a Carlos
I'm in the lab, makin' fire like lighter fluid & charcoal
Ice on my neck, even in the dark, it really sparkle
I was at Diddy pool party, I ain't Winnie Harlow 

Conway The Machine Jae Skeese
