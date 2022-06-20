Conway The Machine & Big Ghost LTD Team Up For "What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed"

Conway The Machine is coming through with non-stop heat this year. The Griselda rapper is already three projects deep into 2022, including the release of his last effort, Organized Grime 2. However, he's back again alongside Big Ghost LTD for their latest collaborative effort, What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed. The 12-song project continues to strengthen their rapport with one another while enlisting many familiar faces from the Drumwork Music Group Imprint. Additionally, Conway and Big Ghost call on Method Man for an immediate highlight of the project, "Scared II Death."

Conway The Machine already dropped off Greetings Earthlings earlier this year before unveiling his Shady debut, God Don't Make Mistakes.

Check out the latest effort from Conway The Machine and Big Ghost LTD below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.