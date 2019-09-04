mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway Taps Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher For "Tito's Back"

Aron A.
September 04, 2019 13:37
Tito's Back
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn

Griselda touches down for Conway's new cut off of "Look What I Became..."


It's been a great year for Griselda Records. The Buffalo, NY based crew have aligned themselves with hip-hop GOATs -- signing with Eminem's Shady Records and most recently, penning a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. After the release of Westside Gunn's FLYGOD Is An Awesome God and Benny's The Plugs I Met, Conway is gearing up to drop off Look What I Became... Today, he's kicked off the campaign with a family affair.

The Griselda crew come through for the first single off of Conway's upcoming project that arrives on Sept. 13th. "Tito's Back" finds Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher swap bars among each other as they paint vivid depiction of the gritty reality of the streets over Daringer's sample-based production. 

"I'm just staying on fire and keeping the streets fed and satisfied. I'm painting pictures." Conway told Complex about his forthcoming project. "I came from the bottom, from nothing, and now I'm on a major label and making music with Eminem. This project is a blueprint of that."

Quotable Lyrics
Gun on my hip, I aim like an archer, mothafucka
I be swinging through New York like Peter Parker, mothafucka
(Yeah, n***a) A lot of n***as but they don't come this thorough
We the hardest n***as out and we ain't from a borough

Conway Benny The Butcher Westside Gunn new single look what I became griselda buffalo
