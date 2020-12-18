Conway Spits Bars On New Visuals For "Jesus Khrysis"

Conway The Machine slides through with another "From King To A God" music video, with "Jesus Khrysis" the latest to receive the honor.

Conway The Machine has been applying pressure all year, with Lulu, No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God all standing tall as some of the year's best releases. And with Machine having recently expanded his latest album with a stellar Deluxe Edition, officially out on DSPs as of today, it's looking like he'll be steering into the new year with an added boost of momentum. In honor of the new drop, Conway has come through to deliver some new visuals for "Jesus Khrysis," a lyrically-driven banger that puts his punchline prowess on display.

Following his emotional "Forever Droppin Tears" video, Conway goes back to basics for this one, providing a glimpse at the inner workings behind his Drumwork operation. Driven primarily by performance shots and clips of Conway's warehouse employees putting in work, the clip is another opportunity for the Griselda lyricist to showcase his magnetic presence. What it lacks in grandiose premise it makes up for in gritty realism, an unpretentious peek behind the curtain from one of the game's best lyricists, by a wide margin. Check out "Jesus Khrysis" now, and word to the wise -- go stream that Deluxe Edition right here.