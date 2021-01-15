Conway Signee 7xvethegenius Spits Bars On "Break Soul"

Conway The Machine is one of the game's most prolific artists, and with his upcoming Shady Records album God Don't Make Mistakes in the pipeline, the Griselda lyricist has set his sights on building up the next wave of emcees. Enter his Drumwork Music Group imprint, on which rising rapper 7xvethegenius has been putting in work, most recently delivering a standout verse on Conway's "Crack In The Nineties."

Now, she's come through with another bar-heavy single in "Break Soul," a glimpse at what she's been cooking up. And for those who enjoy lyricism, there's plenty to enjoy on this one. Over a hard-hitting boom-bap beat, 7xvethegenius (seemingly pronounced Love The Genius) weaves together dexterous schemes as she lets fly relentless punchlines. "Speak to my n***a every day but it ain't on that phone," she spits. "he know they listening / a loose lip, six feet deep, socially distanced / trying to do different like let's see how that is hittin / ended up dead, the news said he only missin'."

Check out the latest from 7xve now, and sound off if you're eager to see what she's set to bring to the game with her Drumwork debut.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

