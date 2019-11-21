Griselda Records has bred some of the most badass lyricists in the modern-day era, including Buffalo's own Conway. Yet that doesn't mean he's void of emotion, and the esteemed lyricist recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his fans. If you aren't aware, Conway was shot in the head in 2012, leaving doctors speculating he'd be paralyzed from the neck down. Though the rapper made an inspiring recovery, Conway was left with Ball's Palsy that affected the right side of his face.

Today, Conway took a moment to reflect on everything he has been through, and the success he has since manifested through his music. Taking to Instagram, The Machine shared a powerful clip of himself in his hospital bed, letting fans know that he wasn't about the leave the game anytime soon. Alongside that stands a lengthy and highly emotional message, one that allows a window into Conway's mind, insecurities, and doubts.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"Every time I watch this clip I shed tears, for 3 reasons tho," he writes. "Tears of pain, from seeing myself like this and remembering how I felt when my son and my family had to see me like this... tears of joy, when I look at this clip and think to myself damn I made it!! I finally made it!! I rose from this low point in life and now look what I became... and then tears of confusion, wondering all the time why GOD chose ME to give this gift to, to bless my life with success in the music business like this, gave me a second chance at life, and the responsibility to be an inspiration to people all across the world.

"Sometimes I cry on stages, like I did last night in Boston, because after all the wild shit I did and all the bad shit I did, Idk if I deserve this," he writes, a powerful admission. "Like why am I still in god favor? Why are the people in these crowds singing my songs word for word and wearing merch and cheering so loudly for ME?? Why do I get this kinda love? It’s like I love being on that stage but I hate for people to see me, I hate this Bell’s palsy shit man, the irony... Idk if I’m built for all this shit."

Show some love to Conway, one of the game's most inspiring figures. Not only is his story incredible, but his music has been among the game's most consistent. Look out for that Griselda album What Would Chine Gun Do? set to arrive shortly.